Autistic 18-year-old reported missing in Sanders County

MISSOULA — Law enforcement in Sanders County is looking for the public's help in finding a woman who has been reported missing.

The Plains Police Department and the Sanders County Sheriff's Office are looking for Hailie Thompkins, an autistic 18-year-old from Plains who has not been seen since Wednesday.

Hailie is approximately 5'6" tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. She has wavy, dirty blonde hair.

Plains Police Department Hailie Thompkins, an autistic 18-year-old from Plains, was last seen on December 10, 2025.

Hailie could possibly be wearing a light grey puffy jacket and a pink beanie.

Anyone with information about Hailie's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sanders County Sheriff's Office at 406-827-3584, ext.3.