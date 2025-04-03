Man accused of assaulting 2-year-old at Stevensville daycare

MISSOULA — A 22-year-old man is accused of assaulting a young child at a daycare in Ravalli County.

Marcus Henry Kushner of Florence has been charged with felony assault on a minor.

Court documents state that on April 1 Kushner pinned a 2-year-old to the ground and put his hand over the child's mouth "because he was not obeying."

Watch Full Story Here:

Stevensville daycare assault

Two workers at a Stevensville daycare told law enforcement that the incident occurred after Kuchner, whose mother owns the daycare, became "frustrated" with the child.

Ravalli County Sheriff's Office Marcus Henry Kushner, 22, of Florence.

The witnesses said that they saw the child's face turning red and then purple before Kuchner released the child to answer the phone.

The two workers told a Ravalli County Sheriff's Office deputy that the 2-year-old struggled to breathe for several minutes before fully recovering.

Kuchner admitted to the deputy he lost his temper after becoming frustrated with the child, grabbed him, held him down and covered his mouth before releasing him when his lips started turning blue.

Kushner is being held on a $2,500 bond.