Man admits illegal possession of firearms after being removed from Amtrak train in Libby

MISSOULA — A man with a bank robbery conviction has admitted to illegally possessing firearms after law enforcement removed him from an Amtrak train in Libby and found him in possession of multiple guns, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich announced on Tuesday.

Mallory Nehemiah Brown, 43, of Auburn, Washington, pleaded guilty to prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

The government alleged in court documents that in 2004, Brown was convicted of bank robbery in federal district court in California and was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Brown boarded an Amtrak train in Seattle on Jan. 8, 2024, with a black duffel bag and several long boxes. Brown placed his bags and boxes on the luggage rack.

According to a news release, the train stopped in Libby on Jan. 9, 2024, based on a complaint by other passengers about Brown and law enforcement removed Brown from the train.

The train conductor found Brown’s bags and discovered four firearms, ammunition, magazines, a suppressor, eight firearms receivers, night vision goggles, a tactical vest and other assorted accessories.

Brown denied the bags belonged to him, however, several Amtrak employees identified Brown as the person who loaded the bags on the train.

One of the boxes had a shipping label on it addressed to “Mallory Brown.”

Sentencing was set for May 29, 2025, before U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen and Brown was detained pending further proceedings.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case which was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Libby Police Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and Montana Probation and Parole.