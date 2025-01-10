Man admits selling unapproved drugs used in bodybuilding through Kalispell business

MISSOULA — A man from Tennessee who was accused of creating and selling unapproved drugs for use in bodybuilding from his Kalispell business admitted to a federal crime on Thursday, Jan. 9.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich says the defendant, Tyler Jordan Hall, 31, of Greenville, Tennessee, was arraigned on — and pleaded guilty to — information charging him with introduction of unapproved drugs into interstate commerce.

Hall faces a maximum of three years in prison, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release.

The government alleged in court documents that from June 2020 through March 2022, Hall operated a business in Kalispell known as Rat’s Army, LLC, to import, create, bottle and label drugs.

Hall marketed these substances to individuals in the bodybuilding and fitness community to increase muscle mass, reduce body fat and counter the unwanted side effects of using bodybuilding drugs, according to a news release.

Hall regularly caused the introduction of unapproved new drugs containing Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs) and other active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) into interstate commerce.

Prosecutors said many of these substances were not safe for human use except for under the supervision of a practitioner licensed to administer prescription drugs.

Some drugs were of similar composition to Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs, which require special boxed warnings in their labeling emphasizing serious potential side effects, including pulmonary embolism.

The government further alleged that Hall obtained proceeds of approximately $3,805,470 from Rat’s Army. The income was, at least in part, from the sale of unapproved drugs, including Raloxifene, Tamoxifen and Pramipexole, in interstate commerce.

Hall knowingly took steps to mislead and defraud United States regulatory agencies, including the FDA, about the true nature of products he was selling on the Rat’s Army website.

Hall falsely portrayed his products as “research chemicals” and “not for human consumption,” despite knowing and intending that the products were for human ingestion to affect the structure and function of their bodies, the release states.

Hall also took steps to mislead and defraud consumers to whom he was offering the sale of these drugs by posting misleading Certificates of Analysis on the website to convince consumers that Rat’s Army was manufacturing products that were legitimate and safe to consume.

Hall knew the substances he was distributing required prescriptions, but he falsely claimed, “You do not need a doctor to write a prescription” or “access to a pharmacy, or pharmacist” to obtain products through Rat’s Army.

He repeatedly held out his company as a “pharmaceutical manufacturing” business, but he was not a pharmacist, nor did he ever employ a licensed pharmacist at Rat’s Army.

Additionally, Hall never registered Rat’s Army with the FDA as a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility as is required, according to prosecutors.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided with sentencing set for May 15, 2025, before U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case. The FDA conducted the investigation.