The Roxy brings holiday cheer with classic movies

MISSOULA — For many, seeing a movie on Christmas is a tradition that can’t be skipped. The Roxy knows this and they’re all in on spreading the holiday cheer through movies.

“Our big stuff that we do for the community is rep screenings. So kind of like favorite movies that people have, movies that people like to come back to year after year after year,” said Josh Moyar, film festival coordinator for The Roxy.

From classics….

“We have Die Hard which is going on tonight(Tuesday). We did National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Elf. Those hits that we always need to get,” said Moyar.

To new releases, that the staff gets to view on Christmas Eve before the public the next day.

“It's surprising how many people come to movies on Christmas,” said Moyar.

And for Moyar, the love of community and the love of movies is worth working the long hours during the holidays.

Roxy Theater's Christmas Movie Magic Brings Missoula Together

“I always say this about working at a movie theater compared to other customer service jobs, and it's people walk in and they're like excited, you know, it's not like they need something. They're just stoked because they're about to see a movie so it's like we get all these just happy happy people in the holidays that are eager to like, contribute to the vibe as opposed to use the vibe. They make it more energetic,” said Moyar.

“They make it better and I just love this community, I love movies and it's great to be able to provide that for Missoula,” said Moyar.

For list of showings at the Roxy click here.