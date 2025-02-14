Man arrested after shots fired in Missoula

MISSOULA — A man was arrested in Missoula after firing shots in the air on Thursday night.

The Missoula Police Department responded to reports of gunfire in the 3600 block of Mullan Road shortly before 9 p.m.

Officers arrived on the scene and arrested Jesse Sherouse, 50, on a pending charge of Criminal Endangerment after he fired two rounds into the air.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says the Missoula County Attorney’s Office was consulted prior to the arrest, and an investigation was conducted, including interviews.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.

Additional information from the Missoula Police Department: