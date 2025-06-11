Man arrested following sexual assault incident at Splash Montana

MISSOULA — A man was arrested earlier this week after the Missoula Police Department responded to a report of inappropriate contact involving a girl at Splash Montana.

MPD says an 11-year-old told a lifeguard on Sunday, June 8, that an adult male had rubbed her thigh in the pool and then grabbed her buttocks as she was leaving the water.

An investigation was conducted, and after consulting with the Missoula County Attorney’s Office, Jeremy Benham, 43, was arrested.

Benham was taken into custody under MCA 45-5-502, which "applies when a person knowingly has sexual contact with another without consent, and in cases involving a victim under 16, if the offender is three or more years older," a news release states.

Charging documents have been filed through the Missoula County Attorney’s Office.

No further details are being released at this time.