WEST GLACIER — For the first time since the 1980’s, the Flathead National Forest has proposed major updates to rules and regulations that govern the three forks of the Flathead River.

Officials are seeking public comment on a draft comprehensive river management plan that would impact the waterways for decades to come.

The Flathead Wild and Scenic River is three separate forks with river segments classified as wild, scenic and recreational along 219 miles of federally-protected river corridor.

Watch to learn more:

Flathead National Forest releases proposed changes to Flathead river management plan

The plan reaches from the north fork at the Canadian border, the entire middle fork and the headwaters of the south fork to Hungry Horse Reservoir.

Flathead National Forest District Ranger Robert Davies said an updated comprehensive river management plan aims to safeguard this valuable resource in Northwest Montana.

“Fisheries, geology, water quality, heritage, there is some very unique features, and this plan is intended to protect all of those,” said Davies.

Davies said the plan proposes individual management actions to protect the river, including an unlimited mandatory permit system for floaters.

“The permit system is really just to help validate how many people are floating the river, it will give us trends as we see increases, we know there’s increases in use, more and more people are moving to the Flathead Valley, we’re seeing floating the river as a very popular activity, and these permits will just provide data so we can accurately count how many people are on the river.”

Sean Wells/MTN News For the first time since the 1980’s, the Flathead National Forest has proposed major updates to rules and regulations that govern the three forks of the Flathead River.

Davies said certain sections of the river could potentially see capacity triggers that could initiate more management actions, like limiting parking spots at certain areas and enforcing stronger river etiquette education.

“This is not a first step to do a lottery-type permit system for the whole river; if it happens at all, as we expect more growth, it would be in a few isolated reaches that are getting close to capacity,” said Davies.

Other proposals in the plan include noise limitations, such as prohibiting the use of drones for recreational use and getting rid of camping for motor vehicles on gravel bars below high water.

“We have river access points all up and down the river. We want to continue to use those to launch boats, for day use, for picnicking, fishing, whatever, but the overnight use of camping from vehicles is one change we are proposing,” added Davies.

Davies said public participation is vital on the proposed management action items, with public comment accepted through March 13, 2026, before a final plan is expected to be released this coming summer.

Two public information sessions will be held this week in Kalispell in the Flathead Valley Community College Arts and Technology Building on Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Sean Wells/MTN News The Flathead Wild and Scenic River is three separate forks with river segments classified as wild, scenic and recreational along 219 miles of federally-protected river corridor.

Officials will provide information on the proposed plan and will be available to answer specific questions from the public.

“Get feedback, did we do this right, did we hit the right mark, and it’s a really important time right now with a 30-day comment period to try to get help on getting our new plan correct and trying to accommodate as much public feedback as we can, at the same time protecting river values,” said Davies.

Flathead Rivers Alliance Executive Director Sheena Pate said now is the time to have your voice heard if you have opinions on the proposed plan.

“This is also the 50th anniversary of the designation Wild and Scenic River for the Flathead, so what an incredible year for the public to really rise up, give their feedback on how they would like to see the river system managed in the future because ultimately we’re here for the resource,” said Pate.

More information on the draft comprehensive river management plan can be found here.