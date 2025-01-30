Man facing vehicular homicide charge for fiery crash on I-90

MISSOULA — A 78-year-old Idaho man is facing a vehicular homicide charge for a fiery crash on Interstate 90 in November that killed a woman from North Dakota.

David John Schubert is accused of driving the wrong way on I-90 near the Bearmouth exit in Granite County on Nov. 17, 2024.

Court documents state he crashed head-on into another vehicle while under the influence of THC. When Montana Highway Patrol troopers arrived on scene, they found the second vehicle had burned.

The driver of that Ford sedan was found dead in the driver's seat. She was later identified as 36-year-old Danielle Corona of North Dakota. The medical examiner's report concluded she died from blunt force trauma from the collision even though her body was burned in the fire.

Schubert was taken to a Missoula hospital for a head injury. While there, he consented to a blood draw. Results from that blood sample showed he was over the legal limit for THC, according to court documents.

During the investigation, troopers obtained video recordings showing Schubert's vehicle driving the wrong way on I-90.

Schubert is facing charges of vehicular homicide while under the influence, criminal endangerment, and driving in wrong direction on interstate. Prosecutors have requested his bail be set at $100,000.