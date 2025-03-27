Man tased, arrested after fleeing from police in Missoula

MISSOULA — A man was tased and arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in Missoula on Thursday afternoon.

Missoula police responded to a theft in progress in the 1600 block of South Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. where a suspect had tried to steal a cash register from a business.

An employee managed to stop the theft and the suspect then fled the scene before officers arrived.

MPD received another theft report involving a stolen bicycle in the area and a man — identified as 35-year-old Dave Fisher — was then seen riding the stolen bike on Kent Avenue.

He once again fled the scene with MPD reporting "officers successfully deployed a less-lethal taser" to take Fisher into custody following a pursuit.

Fisher was arrested on pending charges of felony theft, obstructing a peace officer, and resisting arrest. He was then taken to the Missoula jail.

“We commend the quick action of our officers and the cooperation of community members in resolving this incident,” a social media post states.