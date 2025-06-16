Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, June 16, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

The iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road has officially opened up for vehicles as of this morning. It's been open to hikers and bikers for the past few weeks, but now, you can take your car or motorcycle through one of the most scenic routes in Montana. If you want to enter through the west entrance, reservations are required, but going through the east entrance, reservations are not required.

The Great Northern Llama Company has been revived! Jamie Rolfing, a local in Columbia Falls, brought back tours for his family's legacy, giving locals and anyone interested in this equine creature tours up to 90 minues long. It's one of the more unique touring experiences, and is located in Flathead County. (Read the full story)

A fire destroyed a garage and a vehicle in Missoula yesterday. It took place in the Hellgate Meadows neighborhood, and smoke filled up the neighborhood. Responses came from the Missoula Fire and Police Department. The fire engulfed the car and garage. (Read the full story)