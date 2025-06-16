Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road open for season

WEST GLACIER — Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park is now fully open for the season.

Visitors can now drive the entire 50-mile length of the road and access Logan Pass from both West Glacier and St. Mary entrances.

Timed entry vehicle reservations are required to enter Going-to-the-Sun Road through the West Entrance, past Apgar Campground and the North Fork between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sept. ember 28, 2025.

Timed entry vehicle reservations once again will not be required to enter Going-to-the-Sun Road from the east side of the park at the St. Mary Entrance.

Park officials note visitors will find lingering winter snow at Logan Pass and should be prepared for cold temperatures, wind, and icy conditions.

The Highline Trail from Logan Pass is closed due to snow conditions. The latest information on trail conditions can be found here.