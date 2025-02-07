Woman found guilty in hit-and-run death of Mika Westwolf sentenced

POLSON — The woman who admitted to killing Mika Westwolf in a hit-and-run in March of 2023 was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday afternoon.

A Lake County judge sentenced Sunny Katherinne White to 25 years behind bars with 15 years suspended. White will not be eligible for parole and per a plea agreement, she will not appeal Friday's decision.

White was also ordered to pay $800 to Carissa Heavy Runner — Westwolf's mother — and $3,500 to the Blackfeet Nation.

White entered into a plea dealin Westwolf's death on Nov. 5, 2024, pleading guilty to vehicular homicide and "incidents involving another person."

Two counts of criminal child endangerment and one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Westwolf, also known as Moht-ta-pai-yissaapii, was a 22-year-old Indigenous woman with multiple tribal affiliations including Blackfeet, Diné, Cree, and Klamath.

Westwolf was walking home in the early morning along U.S. Highway 93 near White Coyote Road when she was hit and killed by the vehicle White was driving.

- information from Emily Brown included in this report.

WATCH previous coverage: Plea deal reached for woman accused in Lake County fatal hit-and-run case