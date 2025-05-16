Missoula elderly victim loses nearly $1 million in Amazon scam

MISSOULA — A 29-year-old man originally from India appeared in federal court in Missoula on Wednesday on charges related to an elaborate Amazon scam that cost an elderly Missoula resident nearly $1 million.

Zabi Ullah Mohammed faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and impersonating a federal agent, according to U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme.

Prosecutors allege Mohammed and his accomplices called the victim while posing as Amazon representatives and claimed the victim's identity had been stolen.

A fake agent then visited the victim's home to collect cash and gold.

When investigators arrested Mohammed, they found nearly $70,000 in cash in his car, along with airline tickets and car rental documents.

If convicted, Mohammed faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.