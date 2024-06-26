Missoula man convicted on gun, drug trafficking charges

MISSOULA — A federal grand jury convicted a Missoula man of drug and firearms crimes on Tuesday, June 25.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich says a jury found 50-year-old Keith Andre Green was found guilty on several drugs and firearms charges.

A news release states the following:

“Green faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release on the conspiracy charge and a mandatory minimum of five years to life in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release on the firearms and ammunition charge.”

“The quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficked by Green were staggering and poisoned far too many Montanans. And his use of guns as currency while trafficking his drugs means he will spend even more time in federal prison when he’s sentenced," U.S. Attorney Laslovich stated.

Government prosecutors alleged that Green and others were trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl in Missoula and Mineral counties between May of 2022 and September of 2023 while possessing guns.

According to a news release, law enforcement had obtained information that Green “was a major meth and fentanyl distributor” according to a news release. He traveled to Spokane several times a week and obtained approximately one pound of meth and 1,000 fentanyl pills on each trip.

Law enforcement seized a total of 4,205 fentanyl pills and approximately 4.8 pounds of meth from Green’s car and home. Several guns and ammunition were also found at Green’s home.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case which was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Missoula High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and the Missoula County Attorney’s Office.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided over the case with sentencing in the case set for Oct. 22, 2024.