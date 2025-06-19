Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, June 19, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here are today's top stories from Western Montana.

Yesterday, a federal hearing took place over the future of the Rocky Mountain wolf protections. It's the latest in the long battle over federal protection of gray wolves. Currently, gray wolves are protected under the endangered species act in the lower 48 states. However, there is an exception for the Northern Rockies, and that includes Montana. Conservation groups have petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services to reinstate protections in the region, and when the petition got denied, those groups sued over alleged violations to the Endangered Species Act. (Read the full story)

The Montana Nurses Association is urging Providence St. Patrick Hospital to reverse the closing of its labor and delivery unit. The hospital announced earlier this month that it was closing their family maternity center due to declining birth rates, and workforce shortages. The Association is calling on leadership of the hospital to stop the closing process and work to find other collaborative solutions. (Read the full story)

Governor Greg Gianforte was in Kalispell yesterday as part of his 56 county tour, stopping to honor two local veterans. He honored Specialist Terri Klepper-Speasl, who was one of the last servicewomen in the Women's Army Corps, and Marine Sergeant Luke Opp. Opp founded the Frozen Chosen, an organization that connects veterans and residents of Montana through cold plunges and other team-building activities. (Read the full story)