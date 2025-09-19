Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Missoula PD responds to Friday morning assault

Missoula Police Cruiser
MTN News file
The Missoula Police Department has provided assistance in the search for a man suspected of shooting and killing four people in Anaconda on August 1, 2025.
Missoula Police Cruiser
Posted
and last updated

Law enforcement was called out Friday morning for an assault in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department was dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Vine Street shortly after 7:45 a.m. for a reported assault.

A male was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, and officers attempted to make contact with the other person involved in the incident.

091925 Missoula Assault Vine Street

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says the injured male didn't "wish to cooperate with the investigation or seek police assistance."

Officers then cleared the area.

MPD notes there is no danger to the public at this time.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader