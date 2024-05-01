Missoula Police Department report details 2023 crime data

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department responded to more than 30,000 calls for service last year, according to a new report released on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

MPD broke down how busy their officers were, and how crime is changing in Missoula in the 33-page report.

The data shows the fentanyl crisis has hit the Garden City hard. MPD and their regional partners say they have seized almost three times the doses of the drug in 2023 compared to 2022. Fentanyl-related arrests in the region are also up by 55%.

Some good news from the data is that drivers are being more careful. Traffic stops were up 15%, but traffic accidents were slightly down.

Finally, as the Johnson Street shelter changed their operations, so did MPD, with officers conducting more than one thousand patrols near the facility.

View the full Missoula Police Department report here.