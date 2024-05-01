Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Missoula Police Department report details 2023 crime data

The Missoula Police Department responded to more than 30,000 calls in 2023
A newly release report shows the Missoula Police Department responded to more than 30,000 calls in 2023.
Missoula Police Department
Posted at 9:25 AM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 11:27:53-04

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department responded to more than 30,000 calls for service last year, according to a new report released on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

MPD broke down how busy their officers were, and how crime is changing in Missoula in the 33-page report.

The data shows the fentanyl crisis has hit the Garden City hard. MPD and their regional partners say they have seized almost three times the doses of the drug in 2023 compared to 2022. Fentanyl-related arrests in the region are also up by 55%.

Some good news from the data is that drivers are being more careful. Traffic stops were up 15%, but traffic accidents were slightly down.

Finally, as the Johnson Street shelter changed their operations, so did MPD, with officers conducting more than one thousand patrols near the facility.

View the full Missoula Police Department report here.

More local news from KPAX
Poster image.jpg

Missoula County

‘Strike for Gaza’ planned for Wednesday at University of Montana

MTN News
8:33 AM, May 01, 2024
Hazel Evans MEPA

Missoula County

UPDATE: Missing Endangered Person Alert canceled; Missoula woman found safe

MTN News
7:28 PM, Apr 30, 2024
Missoula County Elections Center, Missoula

Missoula Elections

Missoula County school elections are one week away

Derek Joseph
5:05 PM, Apr 30, 2024
Missoula Post Office Kent Street

Missoula County

USPS to move some operations from Missoula to Spokane

MTN News
4:31 PM, Apr 30, 2024
North Valley Music School groundbreaking

Flathead County

North Valley Music School new location set to open fall of 2025

Kiana Wilson
2:59 PM, Apr 30, 2024
Glacier Range Riders

Sports

Pioneer League's Glacier Range Riders fight National Park Service in logo suit

Carter Culver
2:18 PM, Apr 30, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader