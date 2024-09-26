Missoula woman sentenced to federal prison on drug trafficking charges

MISSOULA — A Missoula woman was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday after admitting to conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Robin Marie Holcomb, 42, will serve 6½ years in prison as well as five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Holcomb had pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The government alleged in court documents that Holcomb and others distributed meth and fentanyl in the Missoula area between May 2022 to September 2023.

Law enforcement served a search warrant on a hotel where Holcomb was staying and located meth and 99 fentanyl pills.

Prosecutors said Holcomb attempted to call her sister to have her remove cash and drugs from Holcomb’s vehicle. Law enforcement searched the vehicle and located $20,520 cash, approximately 1¾ pounds of meth and 5,013 fentanyl pills.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided over the sentencing.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case which was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Missoula High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.