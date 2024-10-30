Plea deal reached for woman accused in Lake County fatal hit-and-run case

POLSON — A plea deal has been reached in the case of a woman who was charged with striking and killing Mika Westwolf on U.S. Highway 93 in Arlee in March of 2023.

Sunny Katherinne White had faced five charges for Westwolf’s hit-and-run death, including vehicular homicide while under the influence.

During a Wednesday court appearance in Polson, White pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and "incidents involving another person."

Two counts of criminal child endangerment and one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

White had previously pleaded not guilty to all five charges that she faced.

A sentencing date for White has not yet been set, although it is expected to take place in early 2025.

Westwolf, a 22-year-old Indigenous woman, was walking home along Highway 93 near White Coyote Road when she was hit and killed by the vehicle White was driving.

We will have more on this developing story during Wednesday's 5:30 News on KPAX.

- information from Emily Brown included in this report.