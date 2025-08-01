Ronan's Pioneer Days: Saving lives by providing rides through new shuttle service

RONAN — Ronan’s getting ready for three days of back-to-back fun with the 2025 Pioneer Days celebration. But this year, community member Abby Luke has stepped up as the coordinator for Western Montana Transit and is introducing a new shuttle service to ensure people travel safely throughout the celebrations.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Pioneer Days board members, Jamie Buhr and Justine Welker

It is Ronan's biggest event for the summer and it's action packed with events like the rodeo, sporting events, parades, street dances and more.

The celebrations start taking over the town on Aug. 1st. With fun can come dysfunction, which is why Luke has made it her mission to save lives through the new shuttle service, an idea inspired by tragedies the town has witnessed.

"[A] woman was fatally hit and killed during a hit and run after Pioneer Days," she said. "Another person I know was also hit and run by a drunk driver and they still don't know who did that one. There's a lot of different stories.”

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Abby Luke, Transportation Coordinator for Western Montana Transit



Luke and her team will be available at two pick-up zones and by request. The Ronan pick-up spots include the fairgrounds and Access Montana on Main Street. Meanwhile the drop-off zones run across the Mission Valley from Polson through Ronan to St. Ignatius.

"We are super excited that the Area 6 Agency on Aging and Western Montana Transit has provided an opportunity for individuals to be shuttled from the fairgrounds down to the street dances and then also given an opportunity to get home safely after you've enjoyed some adult beverages," Justine Welker, a Pioneer Days board member, said.

You don't need any identification or money, the shuttle is available to anyone who needs a ride, according to Luke, who is passionate about bringing this vision to life.

“My goal is to continue this every year."

Luke added that she hopes the shuttle will be a more proactive approach compared to EMTs getting a call for a crash.

The shuttle service is just one call away at 676-2367.

