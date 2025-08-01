Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, August 1, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

Kala Knaus pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence during her arraignment in Flathead County District Court on Thursday. Authorities said Knaus crossed the center of Highway 35 on New Year's — resulting in a head-on crash that killed 37-year-old Alyssa Sladek. If convicted, Knaus faces up to 30 years in prison. (Read the full story)

Missoula-based Neptune Aviation is stepping up its aerial firefighting capabilities with a new machine that will help upgrade its fleet. The Hermle C 400 Gen 2 allows for in-house part production, enhancing efficiency for the upcoming transition to Airbus A319 planes in late 2027. (Read the full story)

A missing hiker in the Bitterroot's Tin Cup area has been found safe. Thirty-five-year-old Clayton Clarke was reported missing on Monday after not returning from his planned hike to Lake Como. Search and rescue teams conducted ground and air searches, but Clarke returned on his own to the trail head late Wednesday night. (Read the full story)