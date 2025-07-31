Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bond set for man accused of hitting and killing pedestrian in Missoula

MTN News
Jeffrey Ryan Hill, 33, appearing in a Missoula courtroom on July 31, 2025.
MISSOULA — Bond was set at $150,000 for the man accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in Missoula on Tuesday.

Jeffrey Ryan Hill, 33, is facing charges for negligent homicide and probation violation.

His arrest comes after officers responded to a crash near Citi Lodge on West Broadway in Missoula on at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

The collision occurred after a vehicle drove off the road and onto the sidewalk, striking a pedestrian.

Hill was taken to the Missoula Police Department to be interviewed and was later booked into the Missoula County Detention Center.

Hill's next court appearance has been set for August 11, 2025.

