Montana State Senator Ellie Boldman of Missoula pleads guilty to DUI

MISSOULA — A Democratic lawmaker from Missoula pleaded guilty in Helena on Monday to driving under the influence.

According to a police report, Senator Ellie Boldman was found sleeping in her running vehicle, which was blocking the road, on Sunday in Helena.

Boldman admitted to being intoxicated and consented to a blood alcohol test. The test measured at 0.149%, which is above the legal limit of 0.08%.

The lawmaker released a statement saying that after being out with friends, she was waiting for a ride in her vehicle and fell asleep and had no intention to drive.

Boldman was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and sentenced to 180 days in jail, with all 180 days suspended in Helena Muncipal Court.

While Boldman won't serve any time behind bars, she's prohibited from entering any bars or casinos for six months.

Boldman released the following statement in regards to the incident:

This weekend I was cited for Driving Under the Influence per se, it is the biggest mistake of my life and I am profusely sorry for my actions.



After an event on Saturday, I went out with friends and had too much to drink. When it came time to go home I called a few friends for a ride but couldn't find anyone. I went to my car to call for an Uber and wait for it to arrive. I was cold as I waited and turned on my car to keep warm and fell asleep while waiting. A police officer knocked on my window and asked whether I had been drinking. I immediately admitted I had but explained I had no intention of driving.



While I had no intention to drive, I am a licensed attorney and I know the law is clear that despite not driving, I was in actual physical control of my vehicle because the car was running and I was intoxicated. I know that DUIs are serious offenses and I do not intend to make any excuses for my actions.



This morning, less than 36 hours later, I appeared before the Helena Municipal Court and plead guilty to the lesser offense of DUI per se, and paid my fine. The case is over. I am committed to getting back to the work of the session, completing the necessary penalties, and I will make sure that anything like this will ever happen again.



I take full responsibility for what happened and I appreciate the respectfulness of law enforcement through the entire incident.

Senate Democratic Leadership also released a statement following the incident.

"We are aware of Sen. Boldman’s incident over the weekend. We are disappointed in her lack of judgment that evening. However, we are happy that she has taken responsibility for her actions both publicly and before the court.”