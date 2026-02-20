Flathead Valley Giving Table hosts weekend food drive to combat food insecurity

KALISPELL — The Flathead Valley Giving Table is a group of volunteers that works to end food insecurity in northwest Montana, and now the group needs your help as it hosts a food drive this weekend.

Last October, Danni Gormley saw the effects of SNAP funding being significantly reduced. She then took to social media to try and help those in need.

"I made a post in a moms group on Facebook and I just said hey any moms out there, if you need food, I'd be happy to go through my pantry and give you what I have and share. That led to about 100 people reaching out and so I realized that it was going to have to be much bigger," Gormley said.

Gormley went to work, starting the Flathead Valley Giving Table out of her garage.

"It was just come in and get what you need and I got to know a lot of the people that were in our group and hear their stories," Gormley said.

The Flathead Valley Giving Table Facebook group was then created and allows anyone to request food, hygiene products and more that has been donated by members of the community.

"We have 1,700 members, and the community has just came together with massive donations," said CFO Tina LeDuke.

The group also helps bridge the gaps by delivering its food to those who do not have the resources to go to other food banks.

"It was absolutely that transportation is the number one issue or barrier to accessing that food," Gormley said.

The drive will take place on February 21 and February 22 at their building at 328 5th Street West in Kalispell from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a special perk.

"We have a giveaway night for two and some giveaways for children as well," LeDuke said.

The pantry appreciates the generosity of the community in helping them keep stock high.

"I think it's just really special to have this in the community where it's not a nonprofit, it's not a business, it's literally just like strangers meeting and saying, hey I care that you're going without food and what can I do to help you? There's just something so special about that," Gormley said.

The Flathead Valley Giving Table is always looking for volunteers.

"If you want to get involved, join our Facebook group Flathead Valley Giving Table and we'd be happy to get you involved," Gormley said.