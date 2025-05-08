Suspect sought after person shot early Thursday in Kalispell

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Police Department is looking for a suspect in an early Thursday morning shooting.

KPD, along with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, responded to a parking lot near Seventh Avenue EN and East Idaho Street at approximately 4 a.m. for a reported disturbance with a weapon call.

MTN News

Law enforcement arrived to find a male had been shot in the arm and that the suspect had fled the scene.

The shooting victim was taken to Logan Health to be treated for what a news release describes as "non-life-threatening injuries."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact KPD Detective Michael Miller at 406-758-7702.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.