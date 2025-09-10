MISSOULA - The trial of Miles Miller, who has been charged with deliberate homicide in the death of his mother in 2023, began on Wednesday.

Terry Miller, the mother of Miles Miller and a welcome desk worker at Saint Patrick Hospital in Missoula, had recently inherited a sum of money from the passing of her husband. The prosecution argued that this was a motive for the defendant.

Watch as the deliberate homicide trial of Miles Miller begins in Missoula:

Trial for man accused of murdering his mother in Missoula begins

The defense and prosecution were in disagreement almost immediately, as the trial was initially sealed as they discussed what evidence should be allowed.

The prosecution began its argument by stating Miller killed his mother on the night of May 12, 2023. But the defense rebutted, saying that she was murdered the next day. The coroner for the case determined that Terry Miller was murdered on May 12.

Prosecutors also claimed that Miller had writings describing a hatred of his mother, and that those writings were found alongside bloody rags in a trash bag in a closet of the home.

The defense’s main argument was that the case had been mishandled, stating that evidence was not submitted to the lab in a timely manner and that the suspected murder weapons — a hammer and a kitchen knife — contained DNA from an unknown male.

The defense also claimed that Terry Miller’s acrylic nails were broken, with the DNA of an unknown female being found under her fingertips.

The trial is expected to last several more days.