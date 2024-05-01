Washington man sentenced for fentanyl trafficking in Missoula

MISSOULA — A Washington man has been sentenced to federal prison for bringing fentanyl pills to Missoula.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said Dustin William Slaney, 44, of Tacoma, has been given four years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Slaney had pleaded guilty in December 2023 to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The government alleged in court documents that law enforcement learned from sources "that Slaney was a prolific drug dealer in the Missoula area from approximately January 2021 through December 2022," bringing in drugs from Spokane, according to a news release.

Investigators learned that an individual purchased more than 3,000 fentanyl pills over a 60-day period from Slaney and that he had been seen in possession of 10,000 fentanyl pills and a half-pound of meth.

In December 2022, a Montana state search warrant was served on Slaney’s vehicle and resulted in the recovery of fentanyl, meth, heroin, various drug paraphernalia, firearms, and U.S. currency.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case. The FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force and Missoula Police Department conducted the investigation.