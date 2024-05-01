Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Washington man sentenced for fentanyl trafficking in Missoula

Russell Smith Courthouse
MTN News photo
The Russell Smith Federal Court in Missoula
Russell Smith Courthouse
Posted at 12:50 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 14:51:40-04

MISSOULA — A Washington man has been sentenced to federal prison for bringing fentanyl pills to Missoula.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said Dustin William Slaney, 44, of Tacoma, has been given four years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Slaney had pleaded guilty in December 2023 to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The government alleged in court documents that law enforcement learned from sources "that Slaney was a prolific drug dealer in the Missoula area from approximately January 2021 through December 2022," bringing in drugs from Spokane, according to a news release.

Investigators learned that an individual purchased more than 3,000 fentanyl pills over a 60-day period from Slaney and that he had been seen in possession of 10,000 fentanyl pills and a half-pound of meth.

In December 2022, a Montana state search warrant was served on Slaney’s vehicle and resulted in the recovery of fentanyl, meth, heroin, various drug paraphernalia, firearms, and U.S. currency.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case. The FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force and Missoula Police Department conducted the investigation.

More local news from KPAX
UM Palestinian Proest

Missoula County

'Strike for Gaza' protest underway at University of Montana

MTN News
1:04 PM, May 01, 2024
Lolo Gravel Pit

Missoula County

Lolo gravel pit neighbors to appeal potential Missoula County approval

Laura Lundquist - Missoula Current
10:50 AM, May 01, 2024
Anaconda Pilot GoFundMe

Western Montana News

Pilot in fatal Anaconda helicopter crash was husband, father of three

MTN News
10:39 AM, May 01, 2024
Missoula Police Department

Crime and Courts

Missoula Police Department report details 2023 crime data

James Dobson
9:25 AM, May 01, 2024
Poster image.jpg

Missoula County

‘Strike for Gaza’ planned for Wednesday at University of Montana

MTN News
8:33 AM, May 01, 2024
Hazel Evans MEPA

Missoula County

Missing Endangered Person Alert canceled; Missoula woman found safe

MTN News
7:28 PM, Apr 30, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader