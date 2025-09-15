Witnesses to recent Missoula law enforcement pursuit sought

MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in regards to a recent pursuit.

The Sheriff's Office reports that early Friday, September 12, deputies pursued a vehicle that did not have its headlights on in downtown Missoula. The pursuit continued along Broadway, Reserve Street, and eventually onto Mullan Road.

Anyone who had to pull off the roadway during the pursuit is asked to contact the Missoula County Sheriff's Office at 406-258-4810 and reference case number 2025-20561.

"Your information could be important to the investigation. Please share this post to help us reach others who may have witnessed the incident," a social media post states.