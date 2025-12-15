Flood cleanup continues in Sanders County

THOMPSON FALLS — We checked in on Monday about the impacts of the atmospheric river in Sanders County.

Sanders County emergency management officials say the biggest areas in need of clean up are off of Montana Highway 56, where landslides hit a garage near Bull Lake, and a bridge on Montana Seconday Highway 471, outside of Thompson Falls.

Aside from that, county emergency management says debris on many roads is similar to what they see in the spring, during runoff.

Watch previous coverage: Landslides & floods hit Sanders County responders & residents

Sanders County impacted by devastating floods

Officials say they are staying prepared as high winds are expected to hammer the region this week.