Missoula City Council looking to approve final planning funding for downtown transformation

If approved, planning for the rework of downtown could be fully finished.
The Missoula City Council will be voting on a planning phase for the Downtown Safety Access and Mobility plan on Monday night.
MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council will be voting on a planning phase for the Downtown Safety Access and Mobility (SAM) plan on Monday evening.

If approved, planning for the rework of downtown could be fully finished.

The SAM plan looks to change the majority of downtown and the Hip Strip, with the plan calling for Front and Main to be returned to two-way and Higgins to be converted into three lanes.

Currently, the plan is 30% complete, but it could soon be finished if the council votes to go ahead.

We will have more coverage on the transformation in the coming days.

