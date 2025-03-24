Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Woman accused of starting fire at former Missoula restaurant appears in court

Amy Birk, 34, is facing a charge of negligent arson for the on March 19 that destroyed the building on Brooks Street.
Amy Birk
MTN News
Amy Birk, 34, is facing a charge of negligent arson for a March 19, 2025, fire that destroyed the building on Brooks Street.
Amy Birk
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — The woman accused of starting last week's fire at the former HuHot restaurant in Missoula appeared in court via Zoom on Monday afternoon.

34-year-old Amy Birk is facing a charge of negligent arson for the March 19 blaze that destroyed the building on Brooks Street.

Birk was arrested following an investigation involving Missoula Police Department arson-trained detectives and Missoula Fire Department officials.

HuHot Fire.jpg
A fire hit the former HuHot Mongolian Grille on Brooks Street in Missoula on March 19,2025.

She is scheduled to appear in court again on April 7.

Birk could face up to a $50,000 fine and up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

- information from Emily Brown included in this report.

Watch related coverage: Arrest made in HuHot restaurant fire

HuHot Fire Arrest

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader