Woman accused of starting fire at former Missoula restaurant appears in court

MISSOULA — The woman accused of starting last week's fire at the former HuHot restaurant in Missoula appeared in court via Zoom on Monday afternoon.
34-year-old Amy Birk is facing a charge of negligent arson for the March 19 blaze that destroyed the building on Brooks Street.
Birk was arrested following an investigation involving Missoula Police Department arson-trained detectives and Missoula Fire Department officials.
She is scheduled to appear in court again on April 7.
Birk could face up to a $50,000 fine and up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.
- information from Emily Brown included in this report.
