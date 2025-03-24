Woman accused of starting fire at former Missoula restaurant appears in court

MISSOULA — The woman accused of starting last week's fire at the former HuHot restaurant in Missoula appeared in court via Zoom on Monday afternoon.

34-year-old Amy Birk is facing a charge of negligent arson for the March 19 blaze that destroyed the building on Brooks Street.

Birk was arrested following an investigation involving Missoula Police Department arson-trained detectives and Missoula Fire Department officials.

Zach Volheim/MTN News A fire hit the former HuHot Mongolian Grille on Brooks Street in Missoula on March 19,2025.

She is scheduled to appear in court again on April 7.

Birk could face up to a $50,000 fine and up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

- information from Emily Brown included in this report.

