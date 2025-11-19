Woman charged with deliberate homicide in Polson to appear in court

POLSON — We are learning new information about a deadly shooting that happened in Polson earlier this month.

Ashley Whitmore, 33, is facing one count of deliberate homicide with a deadly weapon in the death of 39-year-old Adam Mowatt.

According to charging documents, Whitmore was staying at a camper along 5th Street East on Nov. 6.

A witness said he woke up to a loud noise and found Whitmore holding a rifle and pointing it at the camper door.

MTN News

The witness saw Mowatt on the ground outside and called 9-1-1.

Mowatt was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while Whitmore was taken into custody.

Whitmore later told a friend that Mowatt had assaulted her and was looking for her the next morning.

Whitmore's bond is set at $1 million and she is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.