Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Woman charged with deliberate homicide in Polson to appear in court

Polson Shooting
Robyn Iron/MTN News
Polson Shooting
Posted
and last updated

POLSON — We are learning new information about a deadly shooting that happened in Polson earlier this month.

Ashley Whitmore, 33, is facing one count of deliberate homicide with a deadly weapon in the death of 39-year-old Adam Mowatt.

According to charging documents, Whitmore was staying at a camper along 5th Street East on Nov. 6.

A witness said he woke up to a loud noise and found Whitmore holding a rifle and pointing it at the camper door.

KPAX 110625 POLSON FATAL SHOOTING.png

The witness saw Mowatt on the ground outside and called 9-1-1.

Mowatt was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while Whitmore was taken into custody.

Whitmore later told a friend that Mowatt had assaulted her and was looking for her the next morning.

Whitmore's bond is set at $1 million and she is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader