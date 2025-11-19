THOMPSON FALLS — Thompson Falls City Clerk and Treasurer, Chelsea Peterson, is facing criminal charges for allegedly trying to hire her son for a seasonal position with the city.

Peterson oversees the city's financial operations and municipal records.

The charges filed in Sanders County District Court on November 11 stem from incidents that happened between May and July of this year.

Watch the full story:

Thompson Falls City Clerk and Treasurer criminally charged under nepotism laws

Peterson has been charged with three counts: Attempted Appointment of Relative to Office of Trust or Emolument Unlawful, Solicitation of Agreements to Appoint Relative to Office Unlawful and Official Misconduct.

Prosecutors allege Peterson contacted the Thompson Falls public works director in May and allegedly asked him to hire her 19-year-old son for a city job.

The complaint of misconduct was first brought to Police Chief Christopher Nichols by Mayor Russlyn Leivestad on June 13 and the police chief started an investigation shortly afterwards.

During Chief Nichols' investigation, city employees told him they heard Peterson admit she wasn't supposed to employ her son.

Nepotism laws in Montana prohibit public officials from hiring relatives for government positions.

Peterson is awaiting a court date and will be prosecuted in Sanders County District Court.

MTN reached out to Mayor Leivestad regarding the case.

“The City is unable to comment on employment issues regarding its employees due to the confidentiality of employment laws. The City staff are working diligently to resolve the current situation as quickly as possible," Leivestad stated.

If convicted, she could face penalties including fines and potential removal from office.