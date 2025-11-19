MISSOULA — A new collaboration between the University of Montana and Providence seeks to shine a spotlight on those living outside of big cities.

Using Providence's data, UM can research ways to better help people in rural areas receive support or treatment.

"Rural communities face a lot of unique health challenges. It's a combination of the type of health conditions, the chronic health conditions that they have, and the resources available to manage those conditions," Providence Chief Resource Officer Bill Wright told MTN.

University of Montana, Providence announce new rural health care collaborative RESOLVE

The latest health care advancements aren't just for hubs or major cities. Patient data can now pinpoint the type of care needed in smaller towns.

"When you've got a solo practitioner at Wolf Point, Plentywood, how do we keep them from feeling isolated?" UM Health and Medicine Director Reed Humphrey offered.

The reasons patients go to the doctor from places like Sula or Paradise may be different than those in Kalispell or Missoula. That's why the collaborative wants to focus on those needs.

"Each of them are individualized and their needs are differential based on place. There's a big need for certain kinds of research within the rural communities in Montana," UM College of Health Dean Matt Fete said.

"One of the primary goals is to build practice-based research network wherein the partnerships across Montana will be empowered and developed to do research in place," Fete continued.

That's where RESOLVE comes in; it's the partnership between Providence and the University of Montana working to change how people access care through localized research.

"We have a lot of data that comes out of that care that tells us a lot about what's working and what isn't," Wright said.

“Allows our researchers to broaden the kinds of research experiences that they can have," UM VP of Research and Creative Scholarship Scott Whittenburg added.

Utilizing Montana's research capabilities and Providence's reach in communities, treatments can be developed specifically for those who need it through telehealth services and soon potentially mobile clinics and medicine through the mail.

"Their ideas and generate innovations that will work in the context where they live, and that's a much more powerful way to do research and innovation than what is typically done in the field," Wright noted.

RESOLVE has multiple projects underway already, with hopes to place rural communities at the forefront of health care.