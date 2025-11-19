Seeley Lake woman found guilty on gun charge

MISSOULA — A Seeley Lake woman who purchased a firearm for a prohibited person was found guilty by a federal jury on Tuesday, Nov. 18.

U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme announced that Alyssa Mikkel Tsuber, 32, was found guilty of one count of false statement during a firearm transaction following a one-day trial.

Tsuber faces a potential term of imprisonment of 10 years, a $250,000 fine, and 3 years of supervised release.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents and at trial that an individual who was prohibited from owning a firearm reported that Alyssa Tsuber purchased a firearm for him.

Law enforcement interviewed Tsuber about the firearms. Tsuber said she purchased a firearm for the prohibited person with his money.

A news release states that during the interview, law enforcement told Tsuber that she marked that she was the actual buyer on the Firearms Transaction Record.

Tsuber responded by saying, “I bought it, but no.” Law enforcement clarified, “You paid for it, but it wasn’t for you.” She said, “Right.”

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided over the trial, with sentencing in the case set for March 20, 2026. Tsuber was detained pending further proceedings.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the ATF and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.