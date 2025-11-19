Christmas Tree permits available for Bitterroot National Forest

HAMILTON — Christmas tree permits for the Bitterroot National Forest can now be purchased online through Recreation.gov.

Details about designated cutting areas, dates, and types of trees that can be cut may be found here. Visit Recreation.gov and search for Bitterroot National Forest Christmas Tree Permits to purchase a Christmas tree permit.

It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit for a cost of $5 with a $2.50 transaction fee. Visitors will also need to set up or log in to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.

Christmas tree permits can also be purchased on weekdays at any Forest Service office from 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., with a limit of three permits per household. Only cash or personal checks will be accepted for payment.

Fourth grade students with an Every Kid Outdoors pass are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit and can apply online by entering the pass or voucher number (note: a $2.50 reservation fee will be applied).

Contact the Bitterroot National Forest office near you, or click here for additional information.