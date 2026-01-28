Woman jailed on drug charges in Philipsburg

PHILIPSBURG — A woman has been jailed on pending drug charges.

Granite County Sheriff Rico Barkell reports Leah Jolene Hemrick is facing Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs with intent to Distribute, Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia charges.

A search warrant was served in December of 2025 at a home in Philipsburg, and Hemrick was arrested and booked into the Granite County Jail on a bench warrant on Monday, Jan. 26.

Sheriff Barkell says an investigation is ongoing and that more charges could be filed in the case.

The "Granite County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the people of Philipsburg for their support and doing their part in keeping our community safe," Sheriff Barkell stated.