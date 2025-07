LOLO — The 19-acre Bear Creek Fire burning 11 miles west of Lolo is 100% contained.

The Lolo National Forest reports mop up activities on the 19-acre fire will continue over the next several days.

MTN News

The blaze was first detected on the afternoon of July 3.

The fire, which is 3½ miles north of U.S. Highway 12, was burning in heavy timber.