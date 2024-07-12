Bitterroot National Forest moves to ‘very high’ fire danger

HAMILTON — Continued hot and dry weather has prompted the Bitterroot National Forest to raise the fire danger level to “very high,” effective immediately.

Officials caution that “very high” fire danger means fires can easily start from most causes, spread quickly, and become difficult to control.



People heading in the backcountry are being advised to be careful. According to a news release, several unattended campfires have been discovered, especially around Lake Como Recreation Area and Lost Horse.

“Just because there are no flames, doesn’t mean the campfire is out,” said Fire Prevention Officer Russell Buzzell.

Buzzell also reminds people to drown a fire with water, stir it, and then touch the area to make sure it’s cool to the touch.

The Bitterroot National Forest is offering the following fire safety tips:



Keep campfires small and completely extinguish them before leaving camp. Always add water, stir it, and make sure all embers are out. It is illegal to have unattended campfires.

Smokers should light up only in areas cleared of all flammable debris. Cigarette butts should never be thrown from vehicle windows.

Fireworks are illegal on public lands: every forest, every campsite, every day. Never light fireworks in the woods.

Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained, with nothing dragging on the ground. A loose safety chain or dangling muffler can send a shower of sparks into dry vegetation.

Keep vehicles off dry grass. The catalytic converter may contact the vegetation and start a fire.

Recreational shooting? Take precautions! Never shoot into dry vegetation and always make sure you’re shooting in a safe location, away from roads, trails, campsites, and occupied areas. Be aware that shooting exploding targets is prohibited on National Forest System lands. Click here for more information.

Know before you go. Always check with your local Ranger Station prior to your trip to get the most up-to-date information on fire danger and fire restrictions for the area. Visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/ to learn more about restrictions that are in place throughout Montana.

Outdoor burning season will close in Ravalli County on, July 13. Click here to learn more about outdoor burning seasons, rules, and fire prevention tips.