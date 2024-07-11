Fire danger moves to ‘very high’ on Flathead Indian Reservation

RONAN — Officials have moved the fire danger level on the Flathead Indian Reservation to “very high” as our hot and dry weather continues.

A social media post cautions that “very high” fire danger means that dry grasses and needles can ignite easily, and fires can spread rapidly and may be difficult to control.



The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire notes while no restrictions are in place at this time, people are asked to use caution while recreating outdoors.

The CSKT Division of Fire advises the following:



Do not drive or park in tall grass.

Farmers should hay in the mornings or late evenings.

Unattended campfires are likely to escape. Always attend your campfire and use established fire rings. Remember to completely drown your campfire with water, stir the coals and embers, then drown again and make sure the campfire is cool to the touch. If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave.

All burning on the Flathead Indian Reservation is illegal during fire season.