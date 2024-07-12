Watch Now
Lolo National Forest raises fire danger level to ‘very high’

Very High Fire Danger
Bitterroot National Forest
Very High Fire Danger
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jul 12, 2024

HAMILTON — The Lolo National Forest has raised the fire danger level for the second time this week.

The forest went into “very high” fire danger on Friday, July 12, citing the continued hot and dry weather.

Officials caution that “very high” fire danger means fires can easily start from most causes, spread quickly, and become difficult to control.

People planning on heading into the outdoors are being asked to be especially careful when using a campfire.

Additional fire danger from the Lolo National Forest can be found here.

