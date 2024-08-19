Bitterroot National Forest wildfire update (Aug. 19, 2024)

HAMILTON — The following wildfire information was provided by the Bitterroot National Forest on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.

Crews are responding to the Daly Creek Fire which was first detected on Sunday. The blaze, which is estimated at 15 acres, is burning in steep, rocky terrain south of Daly Creek. Smoke will be visible from elevated points near Daly Creek and Skalkaho Highway.

Firefighters are using heavy equipment to create fuel breaks on the Boulder Peak Fire which is burning in the West Fork. The fire is transitioning to a Type 3 fire and plans are being implemented to reduce the spread of the fire.

The evacuation order for the 270-acre Johnson Fire was lifted on Friday, Aug. 16. The blaze remains 0% contained. A smaller management team will be taking over at the fire.

MTN News

The Elkhorn Ride Fire and the Prospect Fire 16 miles southwest of Alta in Idaho's Frank Church Wilderness continue to move towards the Salmon River. A team has secured the River of No Return Lodge and Blackie Foster Cabin. The Elkhorn Ridge Fire has burned 2,482 acres and remains 0% contained.