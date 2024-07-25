Watch Now
Bitterroot sees multiple small fires start after lightning storm

The Bitterroot National Forest reports more than 200 lighting strikes occurred in the forest over the last 24 hours
The Bitterroot National Forest reports more than 200 lighting strikes occurred in the forest over the last 24 hours.
FLORENCE — Wednesday’s storms produced hundreds of lightning strikes across the Bitterroot, Missoula and Mission valleys.

The Bitterroot National Forest reports more than 200 lighting strikes occurred in the forest over the last 24 hours.

There are now at least seven small fires currently burning in the Bitterroot and crews are constantly monitoring for new fire starts.

Ground and air crews are attacking the small fires that are popping up across the forest using multiple helicopters, planes and engines.

Currently, there is no threat to communities and the new fires are not near any structures.

The Bitterroot National Forest will be on high alert and update its Facebook page if there is any danger to surrounding communities.

MTN will continue to monitor this situation as gusty winds are expected to continue.

