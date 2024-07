Crews are on the scene of a wildfire that was reported Monday off Montana Highway 28 near the community of Niarada.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN that the blaze has burned 70 acres.

CT Camel with the CSKT Division of Fire that the fire, which was sparked by a car, began as a grass fire and has now reached some nearby timber.

