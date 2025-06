HAMILTON — Crews battled an out-of-control burn pile near Hamilton on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported to be spreading quickly and moving within 100 feet of a structure and into heavy timber in the area.

Firefighters responded from Corvallis, Pinesdale, and Hamilton to the scene at approximately 3 p.m.

The Ravalli County Office of Emergency Management is cautioning about conducting burn piles as the dry and hot weather continues.