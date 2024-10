MISSOULA — Lolo National Forest crews are on the scene of a human-caused wildfire along Rock Creek Road east of Missoula.

The Butte Fire is estimated at ¾ of an acre and is burning 17 miles south of Clinton and 20 miles up Rock Creek.

MTN News

"Firefighters are engaged in direct fire suppression," a social media post states.

Firefighters are expected to remain on the scene for the next couple of days.