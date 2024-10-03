Daly fire becomes active along Skalkaho Highway

HAMILTON — Smoke from the Daly-Railroad Fire is being seen in the Hamilton area east of U.S. Highway 93.

The Bitterroot National Forest reports that recent high winds and low humidity have caused the Daly Fire to become more active.

The wildfire is now burning off of Skalkaho Highway in the Duncie Creek and Fuse Lake areas.

The Bitterroot National Forest provided the following information on Thursday, October 3:



A Type 3 Incident Management Team took command of the fire Oct. 2.

4 helicopters are scheduled today: one to deliver equipment and 3 to perform water delivery.

Several resources are responding to work on point protection of identified structures.

Resources will be working out of the Moose Creek area south of Highway 38.

The fires have burned over 8,000 acres. The Railroad Fire began on July 25, and the Daly Fire started on August 18, 2024.