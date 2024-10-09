Evacuation warnings issued near wildfires southeast of Hamilton

HAMILTON — The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation warnings for some residents near the Railroad-Daly Fire southeast of Hamilton.

The evacuation warnings are for residents of the 1700 to 2500 blocks of Skalkaho Highway due to the Railroad-Daly Fire.



Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton stated in a news release that the warnings were given in an abundance of caution with a wind event and weather conditions forecast over the next several days."

Residents under an evacuation warning should prepare to evacuate. However, no evacuation orders have been issued at this time.

From the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office: