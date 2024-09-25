Fire activity flares up at Sharrott Creek Fire near Stevensville

STEVENSVILLE — We are not out of wildfire season yet, especially with these unseasonably warm and dry temperatures.

The Bitterroot National Forest reports the Sharrott Creek Fire west of Stevensville flared up on Tuesday evening.

People will see smoke from the west side of the blaze along the wilderness boundary as the weather becomes warmer and drier.

There are 35 people assigned to the fire whose priority is to ensure any unburned pockets of fuel don't threaten private properties as the fire moves west.

While the fire activity currently poses no threat to existing containment lines, there are road and trail closures in the area.

The Sharrott Creek Fire has burned 3,200 acres since being sparked by lightning on Aug. 23, 2024.